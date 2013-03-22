FCC Report Doesn't Conclude Wireless Industry Is Competitive

The FCC Thursday released its 16th wireless service

competition report, and as with the previous two reports, it drew no conclusion

on whether the marketplace is competitive.

The FCC has similarly declined to declare the video service

marketplace competitive in a similar report.

The latest wireless report is based on data from 2010 and

2011, plus some from 2012.

Neither Republican commissioner said they could support the

FCC's decision not to make a determination about competition, saying Congress

had instructed it to do so.

"Congress tasked us with making a finding as to whether

this sector is competitive," said commissioner Robert McDowell. "Clearly,

it is. For this reason, I vote to concur to the Sixteenth Mobile Wireless

Competition Report, as I have for the last two reports."

"I cannot approve today's report in every respect

because it does not carry out all the tasks that Congress has assigned

us," said commissioner Ajit Pai. "Specifically, Congress has directed

us to include in our annual wireless competition report 'an analysis of whether

or not there is effective competition.' The report simply does not do this. To

be sure, some might not like answering this question. But the Communications

Act does not give us the discretion to dodge. The binary choice of yes or no

doesn't countenance a hedge based on 'the complexity of the various

inter-related segments and services within the mobile wireless ecosystem. '"

Wireless industry representatives were not pleased. The

Internet Innovation Alliance suggested the FCC was setting the industry up for

future regulation. "Rather predictably, the FCC has once again avoided

concluding that the wireless market is competitive, despite the fact that four

out of five consumers have a choice of five or more wireless service providers.

In 2010, the Commission reversed the findings of six successive reports that

acknowledged the mobile market's success...The Commission is painting a picture

of the market with this shade of gray to leave room for justification of future

wireless regulation."

"The FCC report demonstrates that four out of five Census

blocks have more choices for a wireless provider than they have for peanut

butter in the grocery store, that revenue per minute continues to decline, and

that capital expenditures by the providers continue to rise despite the soft

economy. And yet they're unwilling to declare the industry competitive,

despite these obvious symptoms of competition," said Ev Ehrlich, president

of ESC Company and former Undersecretary of Commerce in the Clinton

Administration. "Readers of the report should bypass this evasive

conclusion and judge the evidence for themselves."

CTIA president Steve Largent said it sure looked

like a competitive marketplace from his vantage point. "A cursory glance

of the FCC's 16th Annual Mobile Wireless Competition Report, released late last

night, reveals a wealth of data that clearly highlights the innovation,

investment and competition that epitomizes the U.S. mobile wireless

ecosystem," he said. "We believe that a clear-eyed assessment of the

level of investment, network deployment, world-leading operating systems,

devices, applications and services conclusively demonstrates the value and

benefits that consumers and businesses receive from the U.S. wireless industry.

In this respect, we regret the Commission missed an opportunity, again, to make

a finding about the robust level of competition that consumers enjoy in the

U.S."