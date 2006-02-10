FCC Renews Licenses of WBTV, KCWE

The FCC has proposed fining KCWE-TV Kansas City $8,000 for not having the requisite TV program and issues listings in its public inspection files, but has renewed its license anyway, saying the infraction was not part of a pattern and concluding that the station served the public interest.

Earlier in the week, the commission renewed the license of WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., while admonishing it (an official warning) for failing to include the requisite children's TV reports--"efforts it has made during the quarter to serve the educational needs of children"--in its inspection files.

The FCC has been cracking down on public inspection file lapses as it works through station license renewal applications.

