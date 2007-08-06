FCC Releases Final DTV Channel Assignments

The FCC has handed out the final DTV channel assignments for TV stations.

The assignments outline the new homes and coverage areas of over 1,800 stations and is the latest step toward the Feb. 17, 2009, deadline for the switch from analog to digital broadcasting.

The FCC said its goal was both to accommodate TV station's request for channel assignments while also increasing the efficient use of the spectrum.

All the channels are between 2 and 51, with the rest of the channels being reclaimed and auctioned for advanced wireless communications.

Not getting assignments yet were a handful of stations who had asked for modifications too late to be included.