FCC Readies San Antonio Localism Hearing
San Antonio-area broadcasters, musicians and activists will headline a Federal Communications Commission field hearing to be held Wednesday night at the town’s City Council Chamber.
Industry reps discussing their efforts to meet local-programming needs include Steve Giust, GM of Univision’s KWEX-TV; Robert McGann, GM of Belo’s KENS-TV, and Tom Glade VP/market manager for Clear Channel Radio.
Ray Benson, co-founder of Texas swing/rock band Asleep at the Wheel will also testify, as will representatives from the local Parents Television Council chapter and the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project.
The hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. The hearing is the second in series of field hearings undertaken to determine whether the FCC should set new obligations to make sure broadcasters meet the needs of their communities.
