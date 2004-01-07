FCC Prompts Broadcasters on Closed-Captioning Quotas
The Federal Communications Commission Tuesday reminded TV broadcasters and cable operators that as of Jan. 1, they were required to close-caption at least 1,350 hours of new English-language programming per quarter, or all of their nonexempt English-language programming, whichever is less.
The new benchmark is the last before all nonexempt English-language programming must be captioned beginning Jan. 1, 2006.
Spanish-language broadcasters now must caption at least 900 hours per quarter, stepping up to 1,350 hours of programming beginning Jan. 1, 2007, and 100% in January 2010. Exemptions include most shows between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.; locally produced and distributed parades and school sports with no repeat value, commercials less than five minutes long; and programs in languages other than English or Spanish.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.