FCC paves way for DBS competition

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission has opened the

direct-broadcast satellite band to terrestrial multichannel-video and high-speed

Internet competition.

Also as expected, the agency will auction the spectrum.

As a result of Tuesday's action, applications for spectrum in the

12-gigahertz band by companies including Broadwave USA Inc. (Northpoint

Technology Ltd.) have been dismissed without prejudice, with those companies now

required to bid on the spectrum where there are competing applications.

The commission will base license assignments on geography, dividing the

country into component economic areas with one block of 500 megahertz of

spectrum available per CEA.

The new authorization includes restrictions on interference with existing DBS

services.

Chairman Michael Powell -- joined by commissioner Kathleen Abernathy --

called the restrictions 'reasonable, but strict.'

The decision was a mixed one for Northpoint, which has long been on the point

in the fight for the spectrum. Powell conceded as much in a separate

statement.

'There is little question that had it not been for Northpoint, the MVDDS

[multichannel-video-distribution and data service] would not be ready to move

forward today,' Powell said.

'Northpoint has put significant time and resources into developing its

service model, as well as its commission and congressional advocacy, over a long

period of time,' he added. 'We applaud these efforts. But the statute does not

support exempting this spectrum from auction, nor does it grant Northpoint the

exclusive privilege it seeks.'