FCC Outlines Process for Tornado-Related Fundraising

The FCC has signaled it will be receptive to requests from noncommercial TV stations for waivers that will allow them to raise money for the victims of the Oklahoma tornadoes.

The waivers are usually granted for specific programs or appeals of several days, the FCC said.

FCC rules prohibit noncoms from raising money for outside entities--they can obviously raise it for themselves as pledge drive veterans can attest--but it has granted waivers to support relief efforts in the past--Katrina, 911, the Southeast Asian tsunami--and has already granted one related to the May 20 tornado that devastated Moore, Okla., according to the commission.

The FCC said that TV stations that want to request waivers should e-mail those requests to either Barbara Kreisman (barbara.kreisman@fcc.gov) or Peter Doyle (peter.doyle@fcc.gov).

The e-mails should include a description of the fundraising activity, the proposed duration, the organization or organizations getting the money, and whether it will be included as part of a reguarly scheduled pledge drive.