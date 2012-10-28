FCC Operations Center Open for Business

The FCC reminds broadcasters, cable operators, wired or

wireless service providers who need to contact the FCC about any

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Sandy-related emergency communications issues that the

FCC operations center is available Sunday, Oct. 28.





The phone number is 202-418-1122 or email at

FCCOPCenter@fcc.gov.





The FCC has also released a tip

sheet on communicating during national disasters "to assist people to

be aware of their communications options - through nine easy measures -- so

they can effectively seek to maintain communications during an emergency

situation."





No. 9 on that list: "Tune-in to broadcast and radio

news for important news alerts."