FCC Operations Center Open for Business
The FCC reminds broadcasters, cable operators, wired or
wireless service providers who need to contact the FCC about any
Hurricane/Tropical Storm Sandy-related emergency communications issues that the
FCC operations center is available Sunday, Oct. 28.
The phone number is 202-418-1122 or email at
FCCOPCenter@fcc.gov.
The FCC has also released a tip
sheet on communicating during national disasters "to assist people to
be aware of their communications options - through nine easy measures -- so
they can effectively seek to maintain communications during an emergency
situation."
No. 9 on that list: "Tune-in to broadcast and radio
news for important news alerts."
