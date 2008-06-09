FCC OKs Fox Stations Sale

The FCC has signed off on the sale of eight News Corp.-owned stations, which are slated to go to Local TV LLC. The stations, all Fox affiliates, are KDVR Denver, KFCT Ft. Collins, WBRC Birmingham, WJW Cleveland, WGHP High Point (NC), WITI Milwaukee, KSTU Salt Lake City and KTVI ST. Louis.

News Corp. announced the $1.1 billion sale of the eight stations to Oak Hill Capital Partners’ TV division, Local TV LLC, in December.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.