FCC OK with Victoria's Secret show

ABC won't be getting any trouble from the Federal Communications Commission

over its November sweeps fashion show featuring scantily clad Victoria's Secret

models sauntering down a runway.

The prime time stunt generated hundreds of electronic-mail protests to the

FCC and roughly 20 formal complaints, as well as big ratings.

The FCC explained in e-mailed notices Thursday that the complainants had

not demonstrated that "the sexual aspects of the material were, in context, so

graphic or explicit as to be patently offensive."

Although the FCC took no action against ABC, commissioner Michael Copps -- who

has made tougher indecency enforcement a goal -- said he hopes the network "will

find the strong reaction of the American people reason to exercise

self-restraint."

The commission also dismissed an indecency complaint

against shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge for his "Roadkill Barbeque" contest in

February 2001.

A complainant argued that participants:

compared the texture of squirrel meat to a man's penis

referred to bestiality and

slaughtered a wild boar.

The FCC said none of the program's references were "inescapable innuendo'

with a 'singular, indecent" meaning.

Three weeks ago, a Florida jury found the DJ, a.k.a. Todd Clem, not guilty of

animal cruelty for the boar killing.