FCC, NTIA agree to improve coordination

The FCC and the National Telecommunications Information Administration Friday

agreed to cooperate when making spectrum use policies.

The FCC, which oversees spectrum licensed to non-government users, and NTIA,

which administers spectrum used by the military and other government entities,

agreed to give each other notice and time to comment before taking action that

might cause interference the entities they regulate.

Neither, however, will have veto power over each other's actions.

FCC Chairman Michael Powell and NTIA chief Nancy Victory signed the

agreement.

The agreement was crafted to comply with congressional order for officials of

the two agencies to meet at least twice a year to conduct joint spectrum

planning.