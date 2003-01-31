FCC, NTIA agree to improve coordination
The FCC and the National Telecommunications Information Administration Friday
agreed to cooperate when making spectrum use policies.
The FCC, which oversees spectrum licensed to non-government users, and NTIA,
which administers spectrum used by the military and other government entities,
agreed to give each other notice and time to comment before taking action that
might cause interference the entities they regulate.
Neither, however, will have veto power over each other's actions.
FCC Chairman Michael Powell and NTIA chief Nancy Victory signed the
agreement.
The agreement was crafted to comply with congressional order for officials of
the two agencies to meet at least twice a year to conduct joint spectrum
planning.
