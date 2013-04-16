FCC Names Director of Digital Learning
FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has named Michael Steffen
director of digital learning, heading up the FCC's effort to update broadband in
schools and libraries.
The commission is the largest funder of K-12 digital
literacy education in the country, according to the FCC.
Steffen has been the chairman's legal adviser on
wireline, international and Internet policy issues, but Genachowski has
announced he will be leaving the commission, likely in the next few weeks.
