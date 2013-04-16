FCC Names Director of Digital Learning

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has named Michael Steffen

director of digital learning, heading up the FCC's effort to update broadband in

schools and libraries.

The commission is the largest funder of K-12 digital

literacy education in the country, according to the FCC.

Steffen has been the chairman's legal adviser on

wireline, international and Internet policy issues, but Genachowski has

announced he will be leaving the commission, likely in the next few weeks.