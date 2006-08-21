FCC Names Chief Economist
Michelle Connolly, an economic professor at Duke University, has been named chief economist at the FCC.
A former economist with the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, Connolly's specialty is international trade growth and development.
Connolly will be able to advise some Duke undergraduate and graduate alumni on the commission. New Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell graduated from the University, and FCC Chairman Kevin Martin got a Masters in public policy from Duke.
