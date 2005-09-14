FCC Moves Meeting To Atlanta

The FCC's all-Katrina-related meeting Thursday, Sept. 15, has been moved to Atlanta.

BellSouth's Emergency Control Center will host the 11 a.m. meeting, where commission staffers and various industry representatives will talk about their hurricane recovery efforts and communications issues.

The commission last week cleared out its previous September agenda to make room for the special session.

Leading the list of presentations is Ken Moran, the FCC's Homeland Security point man, who took heat on the Hill last week in a hearing on Katrina-related communications failures.

Scheduled to weigh in at what is shaping up to be a long session (the list is directly from an FCC advisory): „X Ken Moran, Director, Office of Homeland Security, Federal Communications Commission

„X Rod Odom, President, Network Services, BellSouth Corporation

„X Booker Lester, District 3 Administrative Assistant, Communications Workers of America

„X Steve Brownworth, Vice President, Network Planning and Systems, ITC^DeltaCom, Inc.

„X Steve Largent, President and CEO, CTIA ¡V The Wireless Association

„X Greg Ewert, Executive Vice President, Iridium Satellite LLC

„X Willis Carter, First Vice President, Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International; Chief of Communications, Shreveport Fire Department

„X Diane Newman, Operations Director of WWL 870-AM New Orleans, Entercom

„X Dick Lewis, Regional Vice President for Louisiana and Southern Mississippi, Clear Channel

„X David Duitch, Vice President, Capital Bureau, Belo Corp.

„X Fred Young, Vice President for News, Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc.