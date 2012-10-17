FCC Meeting Delayed Briefly Due to Nearby Security Scare
The FCC's October open meeting had to be rescheduled to 11
a.m. Wednesday due to what a spokesman for the chairman said was a
"security" issue in the area.
According to an FCC staffer, the issue was a suspicious
package/vehicle at nearby 12th and C Streets -- not immediately in front of the
FCC -- that required road closures.
The chairman's office said they had gotten the all clear.
The FCC is scheduled to vote on freeing up more spectrum for
wireless broadband; creating bill shock usage alerts; and an order
protecting public safety "answering points" from autodial calls -- so,
say, emergency calls would not have to wait for a carpet cleaning robocall to
end.
