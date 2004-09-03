FCC Launching Kids Web Site

The FCC Sept. 9 is launching an interactive Web site to educate children K through 12 about "important telecommunications issues."

FCC Chairman Michael Powell will officially cut the online ribbon on Kidzone at Amidon Elementary School in Washington.

Somewhat curiously, the FCC announcement did not include the URL for the site. Kidzone.gov and .com came up empty, but we can tell you it's not kidzone.org, which is the Riverside (Calif.) County Youth Museum.

The FCC already has a parent's place area on its Web site, http://www.fcc.gov/parents/Welcome.html, but that is more for parents to learn about children's TV rules, educational telecommunications programs, and other kid-friendly government stuff.