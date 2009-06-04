FCC Launches Daily DTV Bulletins

As promised, the FCC issued what will be a daily DTV transition bulletin.

Thursday's, headlined "8 Days and Counting to DTV Transition" (with the "8 Days" in red letters), pitched the availability of free, in-home installation service available in "many markets."

The FCC said to call it for more information on where it was available (1-888-CALL-FCC) or go online to www.dtv.gov. The FCC said that it was prepared, through 34 subcontractors, to handle 200,000 homes if need be to set up converter boxes, hook up antennas and even hook up VCR's to converter boxes (it did not say whether that included instructions on how to reset the clock in those VCRs).

Among those helping out the FCC are firefighters and AmeriCorp volunteers.