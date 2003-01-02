FCC: John Q. Public wanted for commish seat

The average citizen will get a chance to advise Federal Communications

Commission chairman Michael Powell and his colleagues on the consumer impact of

digital television, broadband availability and low-power FM radio under a

rechartered Consumer Advisory Committee, the agency said Tuesday.

The new group replaces a consumer panel focused on improving disabled

persons' ability to access telecommunications.

The panel will also focus on stopping consumer fraud and improving American

Indians' access to telecommunications.

The commission seeks applicants from public and private organizations.

Applicants should be recognized experts in their fields. Members must commit to

a two-year term and attend three one-day meetings in Washington each year.

The application deadline is Jan. 31.