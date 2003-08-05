FCC to issue rules on LPTV, boosters

The Federal Communications Commission Wednesday is expected to establish

digital-transition rules for low-power TV stations, as well as translators,

boosters and satellite stations, all of which are critical to providing

television service to rural communities and areas where geography makes coverage

of an entire market from one transmitter.

LPTV stations were not granted the dual-channel allotments that permit full-power stations to launch digital TV while continuing their analog broadcasts, and the

FCC needs to spell out how the LPTV stations will make the progression.

Also left out of the initial digital rules were satellites and boosters,

which fill in gaps in full-power stations’ market coverage.