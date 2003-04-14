FCC inquiry sought on canceled antiwar ad

An antiwar group Monday asked the Federal Communications Commission to

investigate Comcast Corp.'s last-minute cancellation of ads timed to coincide

with President Bush's State of the Union address in January.

The group has questioned whether Comcast's decision was aimed at currying

favor with the White House, particularly as federal regulators consider allowing

media corporation to buy more properties.

"As citizens, we deserve more, not fewer, outlets for

political and cultural expression," the AntiWar Video Fund wrote in a letter to

FCC chairman Michael Powell.