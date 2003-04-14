FCC inquiry sought on canceled antiwar ad
An antiwar group Monday asked the Federal Communications Commission to
investigate Comcast Corp.'s last-minute cancellation of ads timed to coincide
with President Bush's State of the Union address in January.
The group has questioned whether Comcast's decision was aimed at currying
favor with the White House, particularly as federal regulators consider allowing
media corporation to buy more properties.
"As citizens, we deserve more, not fewer, outlets for
political and cultural expression," the AntiWar Video Fund wrote in a letter to
FCC chairman Michael Powell.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.