FCC to Hold Post-Sandy Field Hearings on Communications Net Resiliency

The FCC will hold field hearings on the resiliency of U.S.

networks in the wake of communications failures during Superstorm Sandy. FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski said Wednesday. It will likely take multiple hearings to

address all

the questions the FCC wants answers to.





According to the commission, the hearings will begin early

next year throughout the country, starting in New York. The announcement comes

a day after SenatorCharles Schumer (D-N.Y.), called on the FCC to get together with stakeholdersto come up with a new action plan for emergencies given those Sandy-related

failures, including that 25% of the cell towers in a 10-state area affected by the

storm were taken out of commission in the immediate aftermath.





The FCC said issues the hearings will address include

"power and fuel dependencies, emergency permitting, resource sharing

protocols, 9-1-1 accessibility" and will result in recommendation to

strengthen that system.





"This unprecedented storm has revealed new challenges

that will require a national dialogue around ideas and actions to ensure the

resilience of communications networks," said Genachowski in announcing the

hearings. "As our thoughts and sympathies remain with those who have

suffered loss and damage as a result of Superstorm Sandy, I urge all

stakeholders to engage constructively in the period ahead." He also

thanked Schumer for his leadership.





Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel also called for

the FCC to provide an "honest accounting" of the resiliency of

communications networks.





"Field hearings will increase our understanding of the

problems encountered during Superstorm Sandy and harvest the best ideas to

ensure that mobile phone service doesn't fail after future storms," said

Schumer responses, according to the FCC. "Mobile communication has become

an essential part of our lives, and increasing its reliability must be a top

priority. I'd like to thank Chairman Genachowski and the FCC for their good

work during the storm, and for beginning to tackle this important issue so

quickly after."