FCC Hires CIO, Chief Economist

The FCC has hired a new chief information officer and

some new economic muscle.

Robert Naylor, former Chief Information Officer for the

United States Small Business Administration, has been named FCC CIO. His

charter will be "cut costs, equip workers with effective tools, and shift

the Commission's IT trajectory towards more sustainable and secure cloud-based

solutions."

Marius Schwartz will be chief economist in the Office of

Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis. He is a professor of economics at

Georgetown University.

He replaces Chief Economist Jonathan Baker, who is

returning to American University's Washington College of Law. Baker will remain

as senior economist for transactions, working with economist Gregory Rosston on

the AT&T/T-Mobile merger review and AT&T-QUALCOMM transactions.

Rosston is deputy director of the Stanford Institute for

Economic Policy Research and of Stanford's Public Policy program. He is also

co-Chair of the Commerce Department's Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.