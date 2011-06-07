FCC Hires CIO, Chief Economist
The FCC has hired a new chief information officer and
some new economic muscle.
Robert Naylor, former Chief Information Officer for the
United States Small Business Administration, has been named FCC CIO. His
charter will be "cut costs, equip workers with effective tools, and shift
the Commission's IT trajectory towards more sustainable and secure cloud-based
solutions."
Marius Schwartz will be chief economist in the Office of
Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis. He is a professor of economics at
Georgetown University.
He replaces Chief Economist Jonathan Baker, who is
returning to American University's Washington College of Law. Baker will remain
as senior economist for transactions, working with economist Gregory Rosston on
the AT&T/T-Mobile merger review and AT&T-QUALCOMM transactions.
Rosston is deputy director of the Stanford Institute for
Economic Policy Research and of Stanford's Public Policy program. He is also
co-Chair of the Commerce Department's Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.
