FCC Gets Over $5.5 Billion in Rip and Replace Reimbursement Requests

The FCC said that service providers have asked for $5.6 billion from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program. Congress provided an initial $1.895 billion.

That is the fund Congress created to cover the costs of ripping and replacing insecure tech from U.S. networks to better protect them against potential national security threats.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the commission has gotten more than 181 applications. The FCC has not yet signed off on the requests, with "more work to do" to review them, and Rosenworcel said she "looked forward to working with Congress" to make sure there is enough money to pay for the "reasonable expenses" for not only ripping and replacing equipment and services, but disposing of the old equipment as well.

Currently the program applies to tech from Huawei and ZTE.

The filing window for applications closed January 28.

The FCC in July 2021 voted to extend the reimbursement program to larger players. The proposed cap on reimbursing providers of advanced telecom services for the reasonable costs for removing, replacing and disposing of equipment had been those with two million customers. Now, the cap is 10 million. ■