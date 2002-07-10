FCC frowns on Clear Channel radio deals

The fate of Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s radio acquisitions in three

markets will be decided by a Federal Communications Commission administrative

judge after agency staff declared that the deals created too much concentration

and would not be in the public interest.

The acquisitions include its purchase of KFLX(FM) Nolanville, Texas, from Sheldon

Broadcasting Ltd., which would give Clear Channel control of 53 percent of radio

advertising in the Killeen-Temple metro area and place 98 percent of radio ad

revenue in the hand of the top two station owners.

The other deals are the purchase of WSKW(AM) and WHQO(FM) in the

August-Waterville, Maine, market from Mountain Wireless, and four stations in the

Youngstown, Ohio, area from Youngstown Radio -- WNIO(AM), WNCD(FM), WICT(FM) and

WAKZ(FM). In those markets, Clear Channel and the other top owner would control

99.5 percent and 95.3 percent of ad revenue, respectively.

The FCC already slated one Clear Channel merger for hearing -- the proposed

acquisition of WUMX(FM), Charlottesville, Va., from Air Virginia Inc. Rather

than beginning expensive and time-consuming rounds of court filings, however, the

company chose to defer the judicial proceeding, and it will wait to find out if the

merger complies with final radio-concentration rules expected to be issued later

this year.

The hearing process was established in March as part of an interim policy for

resolving so-called flagged deals that are given an extra layer of review when

they would allow one company to control 50 percent of a market's ad revenue or

two companies to control 75 percent.

The FCC cannot reject deals without first slating them

for judicial review.