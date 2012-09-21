FCC Extends Broadcast/Newspaper Cross-Ownership Waiver Deadline

The FCC has again delayed the deadline for filing waiver

extensions or seeking permanent waivers of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

rule. They had been due Sept. 27.





Back in January, the FCC granted Cox, Calvary Inc.,

Bonneville, The Scranton Times L.P. and Morris Communications an extension of

the requirement to file waiver requests until 90 days after all court

challenges to the FCC rule had been resolved.





The Supreme Court denied broadcaster appeals June 28, which

made Sept. 27 the filing date, which the FCC clarified last August.





But the above companies sought an extension of that deadline

until 60 days after the FCC votes on its proposed revisions to the rule, since

that could affect the applicable standard for review of those petitions. The

FCC agreed. "Granting this extension of time will ensure that Media

Parties' supplemental filings can address the issues relevant to the

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule that is adopted in that pending

proceeding."





That means the companies likely won't have to file for

extensions until sometime next year. The FCC is not expected to take any action

on its media ownership rules until after the November election.

