FCC Extends Broadcast/Newspaper Cross-Ownership Waiver Deadline
The FCC has again delayed the deadline for filing waiver
extensions or seeking permanent waivers of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership
rule. They had been due Sept. 27.
Back in January, the FCC granted Cox, Calvary Inc.,
Bonneville, The Scranton Times L.P. and Morris Communications an extension of
the requirement to file waiver requests until 90 days after all court
challenges to the FCC rule had been resolved.
The Supreme Court denied broadcaster appeals June 28, which
made Sept. 27 the filing date, which the FCC clarified last August.
But the above companies sought an extension of that deadline
until 60 days after the FCC votes on its proposed revisions to the rule, since
that could affect the applicable standard for review of those petitions. The
FCC agreed. "Granting this extension of time will ensure that Media
Parties' supplemental filings can address the issues relevant to the
newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule that is adopted in that pending
proceeding."
That means the companies likely won't have to file for
extensions until sometime next year. The FCC is not expected to take any action
on its media ownership rules until after the November election.
