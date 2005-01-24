FCC Denies Three-Dozen Smut Complaints

The FCC Monday tossed out 36 indecency complaints filed by the Parents Television Council against prime time network programming that aired between Oct. 29, 2001 and Feb. 11, 2004.

The shows included some of TV’s most popular and longest-running shows, including The Simpsons, Will & Grace, Friends, Dawson’s Creek, NYPD Blue and Gilmore Girls.

There were no CBS shows in the list, all of whose complaints were expunged by the FCC as part of a consent decree.

PTC complained because dialog during episodes in question included words like “dick,” “vaginal,” “hell,” “orgasm” and “penis.”

Others featured sexual innuendo or implied sexual activity.

In one targeted episode of Boston Public, a teacher calls a student “a big dick.” In an episode of Scrubs, a female patient moans with pleasure while a female doctor gives her a pelvic examination.

The FCC ruled that the dialog and activity described in the complaints were too fleeting or insufficiently graphic to warrant a fine.

FCC Commissioner Michael Copps long a critic of what he sees as lax FCC indecency enforcement, dissented in part and criticized the commission’s decision to lump so many complaints together for “no apparent rhyme or reason.”

In his own view, some complaints should have been found indecent if voted on individually. He singled out ABC's The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer, in which two women and a man are depicted in bed together. All three are under the covers and no sex organs or activities appear on screen. In another scene, the side of a maid’s breast is seen while she undresses in front of a male character.

Copps said some broadcasters complain the commission has not adequately explained what specific language and depictions will warrant a fine. 'Today's rather cursory decisions do little to address any of these concerns," he said.



Following are some of the examples of what the FCC does not consider indecent.

