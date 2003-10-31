FCC, Defense Mappers to Swap Tower Info

The FCC and the National Imagery and Mapping Agency will exchange unclassified data on tower locations in order to promote aviation safety, deployment of wireless communications and national security. Data between the two agencies will be swapped quarterly.

NIMA is a military intelligence agency and maintains information on geographic and physical features around the globe. NIMA’s information will help the FCC improve accuracy of its antenna registration database. The FCC data will help NIMA provide more timely data to military and national security agencies.