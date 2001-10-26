FCC clears Fox, Viacom trade
Fox Television and Viacom Friday won FCC approval for a three-market
station swap.
Under the deal, Viacom's Paramount Station Group will
receive KBHK-TV San Francisco from Fox and in return will provide Fox WDCA(TV)
Washington and KTXH(TV) Houston.
The deal allows both companies to create TV duopolies in the three markets.
Viacom will be forced to sell one San Francisco radio
station, however, because the new combo will violate limits on local TV/radio
cross-ownership.
No cash was exchanged in the transaction. - Bill McConnell
