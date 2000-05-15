FCC Chairman William Kennard last week predicted that AT & Ts merger with MediaOne Corp. would be approved "within a matter of days," but

FCC Chairman William Kennard last week predicted that AT & T's merger with MediaOne Corp. would be approved "within a matter of days," but other FCC sources say the commissioners are not close to a resolution. The merger was removed from the agency's May meeting, which is being held today. Some commissioners are balking at Cable Bureau recommendations that would force AT & T to sell its 25% stake Time Warner's cable subsidiary or divest investments in programmers that sell to Time Warner systems.