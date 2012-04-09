FCC Chair Praises Wallace

"For more than half a century, Mike Wallace used the power

of broadcasting to report and deliver some of the most important news stories

of our time," FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said in a statement Monday. "He

made an indelible mark, enriching not only the field of broadcast journalism

for future generations, but also the lives of the millions of Americans who

watched him each week. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and

loved ones at this difficult time."

Wallace, former 60

Minutes staple and longtime CBS newsman, died April 7 at age 93.

At the National Press Foundation awards dinner last month,

Wallace's son, Chris, talked about his father's legacy even as he suggested the

end was near. "I spent so much of my early life trying to get out from

under his shadow," he said. "Now as my father nears his 94th birthday

and is slipping away, I don't want you to forget him. He was vibrant, and

funny, and demanding, and a great reporter."

ABC World News anchor

and 60 Minutes alumna Diane Sawyer

said of her former colleague: "Mike's energy and nerve paced everyone at

Sixty Minutes. His was the defining spirit of the show. He bounded through the

halls with joy at the prospect of the new, the true, the unexpected."