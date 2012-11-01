FCC: Cable Outages Drop to 12%-14%
The FCC said Thursday that the FCC was focused on helping
speed fuel deliveries for generators that can keep communications services up
and running during power outages.
In the third daily update on the state of communications in
the wake of Superstorm Sandy, Public Safety & Homeland Security Bureau
Chief David Turetsky said that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the FCC continued to see
"steady improvements in wireline and wireless communications networks
throughout the affected area. However, restoration efforts in the hardest hit
areas -- including New York and New Jersey -- continues to be more difficult.
Replenishing fuel supplies for generators that are enabling communications
networks to continue operating is a particularly critical challenge."
Cable service outages Thursday had declined to approximately
12%-14% of subscribers in the core areas affected by superstorm Sandy from an
initial figure of 25% Tuesday. That core area covers 158 counties in 10 states
from Virginia to Massachusetts.
The number of cell site outages was down from 25% in the
immediate aftermath of the storm Tuesday to 19% on Thursday.
"Meanwhile, FCC staff at headquarters and at field offices
are working around the clock to support FEMA's efforts, and respond to requests
for support from state and local teams, as well as communications
companies," said Turetsky. "For example," he said, "FCC
field agents have been working with others on-the-ground in New York City to
get fuel to a switching center that serves many communications providers. We
also issued another special temporary authorization (STA), which was to assist
an energy company with restoration operations in several states."
The FCC has already issued five STAs, two to power companies
and three to radio stations to boost power and move facilities.
