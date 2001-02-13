FCC bureau chiefs' reports on tap

FCC Chairman Michael Powell and the three commissioners will hear reports from each of the agency's eight bureau chiefs at the FCC's monthly public meeting next week.

In lieu of voting on agenda items, each chief will discuss the respective regulatory issues they face and how they are managing their bureau. "I think the monthly meeting is a good forum for the Commission to publicly take stock of how well we are organized .," Powell said in a statement.

Speaking will be Wireless Bureau Chief Tom Sugrue, Common Carrier Bureau Chief Dorothy Attwood, Enforcement Bureau Chief David Solomon, Consumer Information Acting Bureau Chief Rod Porter, Acting Chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology Bruce Franca, International Bureau Chief Don Abelson, Mass Media Bureau Chief Roy Stewart and Cable Services Bureau Chief Deborah Lathen.

Powell has said he intends to work with House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) to reform the agency. In the first month of Powell's tenure, voting is difficult at the FCC because the panel is evenly balanced with two Republicans and two Democrats. President George W. Bush also has asked agencies to wait 60 days into the new administration before moving on any regulation. The meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 22. - Paige Albiniak