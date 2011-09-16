FCC Broadband Staffers Nominated for Service Award

FCC staffers Julius Knapp, Ruth Milkman, Sharon Gillett and the rest of the omnibus broadband plan team have been collectively nominated for the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medial's, which, not to be confused with the NAB awards of the same name, are given out annually by the Partnership for Public Service to celebrate "excellence in public service."



Knapp is chief of the Office of Engineering & Technology. He and his team are cited by the Partnership for "developing a comprehensive strategy to ensure every American has access to high speed Internet service, laying a foundation for economic growth and global competitiveness," a description that sounds like it could have come from FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.



Milkman, who was chief of the Wireless Bureau, stepped down in June to become special counsel to the chairman, while Gillett is chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.



The plan was developed under former top adviser Blair Levin, with Knapp continuing to help implement it.



"I want to thank and congratulate the outstanding team of FCC professionals for their selection as finalists in the prestigious Service to America Medals competition, which honors the contributions of our nation's federal workers," the FCC chairman said in an e-mailed statement. "The selection recognizes the FCC's National Broadband Plan as ‘laying a foundation for economic growth and global competitiveness,' and it honors those who have worked on developing and implementing the Plan. As we pursue our agenda to harness the benefits of broadband for all Americans - and to be a model of excellence in government - this recognition is an important reminder that our FCC staff is our greatest resource."