FCC Broadband Plan: Complete Coverage
After some details started slipping out, the FCC eased an
embargo on its long-awaited Broadband Plan on March 15, a day ahead of its
scheduled unveiling at the commission's monthly public meeting and two days
before its delivery to Congress.
Entitled Connect America: The National Broadband Plan (click
here to download a PDF version), the plan calls for an ambitious
refocus on broadband as the medium of choice for information delivery in the
new millennium. That includes getting affordable broadband to everyone and
high-speed access to at least 100 million households by 2020, including using
half of broadcasters spectrum for wireless broadband by 2015.
It could also mean a national framework for taxing online goods and services,
and getting a better handle on current broadband speeds and service by new
standards and online metrics like dashboards.
Reaction from Washington
ranged from cautious, wait-and-see optimism to enthusiastic shout-outs from
some key congressfolk.
Follow B&C's complete coverage of the National Broadband Plan
below:
President ObamaPraises National Broadband Plan
President Obama joined the chorus of reaction to the FCC's official
unveiling of its National Broadband Plan on March 16, saying it will
provide the foundation for sustained prosperity.
FCCBroadband Plan: Markey Looking To Legislate Portions Of Report
Democratic congressman seeks to mandate elements of the plan
FCC BroadbandPlan: NCTA Critiques Set-Top Statements
Says "gateway" set-top device worth studying, not mandating,
CableCard fixes "misplaced"
FCCBroadbandPlan: Clyburn Warns of Potential Diversity Harm from SpectrumReclamation
Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn voiced concern Tuesday over the
potential loss of minority and women voices
McDowell:Cable Industry Already Working to Achieve 100 Million High Speed Service
Commissioner sounds note of caution against potential disincentives
SenateCommerce Committee to Hold Broadband Plan Hearing March 23
House Energy & Commerce sets March 25 date
FCCBroadband Plan: Reactions Pour In
Trade and interest groups, politicians weigh in on FCC broadband plan.
FCCBroadband Plan: House To Hold Hearing March 25
The House Communications & Internet Subcommittee will hold its
"first" hearing on the national broadband plan March 25. All five FCC
commissioners have been invited.
FCCBroadband Plan: Commission Sets 2015 Spectrum Deadline
Plan lays out clear timetable for broadcasters to clear off 120 MHz of
spectrum, or about half their current allocation.
FCCBroadband Plan: Commission Wants Federal Approach To Taxing Digital Goods,Services
The FCC wants the federal government to look into establishing a
"national framework" for taxing digital goods and services.
FCCBroadband Plan: Cable Industry Asked to Adopt Gateway Device to ReplaceSet-Tops
Broadband plan to call for CableCard fixes before open-standard move
FCCBroadband Plan: Commission Proposes Getting Back 120 MHz From Broadcasters
Goal is to free up 300 MHz of spectrum within five years
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.