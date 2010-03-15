FCC Broadband Plan: Complete Coverage

After some details started slipping out, the FCC eased an

embargo on its long-awaited Broadband Plan on March 15, a day ahead of its

scheduled unveiling at the commission's monthly public meeting and two days

before its delivery to Congress.





Entitled Connect America: The National Broadband Plan (click

here to download a PDF version), the plan calls for an ambitious

refocus on broadband as the medium of choice for information delivery in the

new millennium. That includes getting affordable broadband to everyone and

high-speed access to at least 100 million households by 2020, including using

half of broadcasters spectrum for wireless broadband by 2015.





It could also mean a national framework for taxing online goods and services,

and getting a better handle on current broadband speeds and service by new

standards and online metrics like dashboards.





Reaction from Washington

ranged from cautious, wait-and-see optimism to enthusiastic shout-outs from

some key congressfolk.





