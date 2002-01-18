FCC approves reorganization

A Federal Communications Commission reorganization plan that will combine the

Mass Media Bureau and Cable Services Bureau into one office has been approved by

the agency's four commissioners and will go into effect when it receives a nod

from Congress.

Under the plan, CSB chief and FCC newcomer Ken Ferree becomes head of the

merged office, and longtime Mass Media Bureau chief Roy Stewart will take a less

senior job as chief of the Office of Broadcast Licensing Policy.

The commissioners and staff gave Stewart such effusive praise that their

monthly meeting Thursday seemed more like a retirement party.

Stewart has spent 37 years at the FCC and 11 years running the Mass Media

Bureau.