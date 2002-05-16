FCC: All multichannel distributors welcomed

All multichannel distributors now are eligible to use microwave-relay

frequencies to distribute video programming via their internal transmission

networks, the Federal Communications Commission ruled Thursday.

The cable-television relay licenses were originally limited to cable

operators and programming networks. In 1990, eligibility was expanded to

multichannel multipoint distribution (so-called "wireless cable") and

instructional television services.

Now, private cable operators serving apartments and other multiple-dwelling

units, open-video systems and direct-broadcast satellite operators are eligible,

too.

Also authorized was a new channel scheme to increase the number of

frequencies for the relay licenses.

The FCC said it reserved the right to expanded eligibility for use of the

frequencies to additional service.

The frequencies are located in two separate spectrum bands -- 12 gigahertz and 18

GHz.

Permission to use the frequencies was originally sought by private cable

operator OpTel Inc., now known as TV Max.

FCC commissioner Michael Copps used the opportunity to encourage cable

operators to do better ensuring that raunchy programming isn't aired when

children are likely to be watching.

Although cable doesn't face indecency restrictions as broadcasters do,

holders of cable-relay licenses are nevertheless required to operate in the

public interest, Copps said. "I hope they will pay more

heed to the concerns of their communities, especially when children are

likely to be in the audience," he added.