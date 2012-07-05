FCBA Gets New President

Laura Phillips, partner in Drinker Biddle and chair of its

government and regulatory affairs practice, has taken over as president of the

Federal Communications Bar Association.

Phillips represents wireless and wired telecom clients.

According to her Drinker Biddle bio, her experience includes developing

spectrum auctions, universal service and VoIP.

FCBA membership includes attorneys, engineers, consultants,

economists, and government officials involved in communications law and policy.