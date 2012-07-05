FCBA Gets New President
Laura Phillips, partner in Drinker Biddle and chair of its
government and regulatory affairs practice, has taken over as president of the
Federal Communications Bar Association.
Phillips represents wireless and wired telecom clients.
According to her Drinker Biddle bio, her experience includes developing
spectrum auctions, universal service and VoIP.
FCBA membership includes attorneys, engineers, consultants,
economists, and government officials involved in communications law and policy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.