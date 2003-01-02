FBI sacks DirecTV hacker
The FBI has nailed a Russian college student accused of stealing documents
detailing DirecTV Inc.'s new encryption system and circulating the details among
satellite hackers.
The 19-year-old student, Igor Serebryany, was arrested in Los Angeles for
allegedly circulating on the Internet hundreds of sensitive documents taken from
a law firm where he worked part-time.
The papers detailed DirecTV's latest access cards, the keys needed to decrypt
signals in the company's DBS receivers.
Serebryany was charged under the Economic Espionage Act of
1996.
