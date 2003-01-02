FBI sacks DirecTV hacker

The FBI has nailed a Russian college student accused of stealing documents

detailing DirecTV Inc.'s new encryption system and circulating the details among

satellite hackers.

The 19-year-old student, Igor Serebryany, was arrested in Los Angeles for

allegedly circulating on the Internet hundreds of sensitive documents taken from

a law firm where he worked part-time.

The papers detailed DirecTV's latest access cards, the keys needed to decrypt

signals in the company's DBS receivers.

Serebryany was charged under the Economic Espionage Act of

1996.