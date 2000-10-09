The FBI Files Discovery

Viewers 18-34 Men: 241,330

Viewers 18-34 Women: 213,000

Viewers 18-34 All: 454,330

Discovery Channel's The FBI Files has seen a steady rise in viewers since its debut in 1999. This original series provides a behind-the-scenes look at major FBI cases. Each episode follows an investigation from the crime scene to the laboratory and eventually to conclusion, with the FBI bringing criminals to justice. Discovery says the show now has an average rating of 1.92. It comes in 11th with men and women 18 to 34 but ninth among 18-to-34-year-olds overall. The hour-long show airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (ET) and repeats on Sundays at 11 p.m. (ET). New Dominion Pictures has already produced 31 episodes.