FBI counts Charter subs

The FBI has begun contacting cable networks about Charter Communications Inc.,

asking for information of how the cable operator counted its subscriber base.

At least eight programmers have been called by FBI agents in the past two

weeks, with questions centering on an odd move last December in which the MSO suddenly declared that it was claiming rebates on

license fees that the company mistakenly counted but that were actually bad-debt

customers that weren't really paying.

Charter reversed course in April and paid networks most of the money. But

since the company faces a grand-jury inquiry into, among other things, whether

it was overstating its subscriber counts, questioning networks paid on a per-subscriber

basis is natural.

So far, network executives sid, FBI agents are not asking about other

operators, but they are interested in general industry practices.

Charter would not comment.