Faulhaber upped at Maury

Paul Faulhaber has been promoted to co-executive producer of Universal Domestic TV talk show Maury, hosted by Maury Povich.

Making the announcement was executive producer Amy Rosenblum, who said, "Paul has been an instrumental part in the ongoing success of Maury . I look forward to sharing the reigns with him as we enter our fifth season."

Faulhaber had served as Maury's senior supervising producer since September 2001. Previously, he was the show's supervising producer since 1998.