Fates & Fortunes

Brock Raum

BECKTV

Broadcast systems integrator BeckTV has added Brock Raum as product engineer. He was director of live production and broadcast technology for the University of Notre Dame athletics department.

BLACK NEWS CHANNEL

Princell Hair has joined Black News Channel as president and CEO. The former CNN executive most recently worked as senior VP and GM at NBC Sports Boston.

BROADCAST SOLUTIONS

European systems integrator Broadcast Solutions has promoted JPDelport to managing director, Broadcast Solutions U.K. The 15-year industry veteran had been sales director.

Bakori Davis

CURIOSITYSTREAM

BakoriDavis has joined CuriosityStream as managing director and head of international. He was partner and managing director of Niche Media Global (NMG), an international media-services firm.

LITTON

AngelicaRosasMcDaniel has been named executive VP, strategy, for Litton Entertainment. She comes from CBS, where she was executive VP, daytime programs, overseeing the daytime lineup.

Beau Ferrari

NBCU TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES

BeauFerrari was upped to chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises. Formerly executive VP, he succeeds Cesar Conde, who was promoted to chairman, NBCU News Group.

THE TRADE DESK

Ad-technology firm The Trade Desk has promoted TimSims to chief revenue officer. The former OpenX and SpotRunner executive most recently was senior VP, inventory partnerships at The Trade Desk.

Carolyn Forrest

TUBI

CarolynForrest has joined Fox Entertainment-owned Tubi as senior VP, general counsel, overseeing the business affairs and legal team. She was VP, legal affairs at Fox Television Stations.

WARNERMEDIA

WarnerMedia Entertainment has promoted New York-based JackieGagne to senior VP, multicultural marketing. She had been VP, multicultural marketing at premium service HBO for the past six years.

Richard Jennings

WARNERMEDIA

RichardJennings was promoted to senior VP, design and production at WarnerMedia Entertainment, based in New York. He had been VP, design and production at HBO since joining from Warner Music Group in 2013.

WARNERMEDIA

KristyChan joined WarnerMedia Entertainment as Burbank, California-based VP, publicity, TBS, TNT and truTV. She comes from Netflix, where she was director, original series publicity.

Kristy Chan

WWE

ChristinaSalen was named chief financial officer of sports-entertainment company WWE. Most recently CFO of online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi, she was CFO of Etsy from 2013 to 2017.

BRIEFLY NOTED

Other industry execs making moves

Kristina Sahlen

Charles Watson has been named an Atlanta-based correspondent for Fox News Channel. He had been a multimedia reporter, based in Jackson, Mississippi. … Petersborough, Ontario-based Lindsay Broadband promoted JonathanHaight to senior VP, worldwide business development. He had been VP, U.S. sales and business development, responsible for U.S. sales strategy and execution. … ScottShapiro was tapped by Sinclair Broadcast Group as chief strategy officer, sports, a new post working closely with leaders from Stadium, Tennis Channel, RSNs and local stations. He will remain as chief development officer. … Spectrum Cable News in Dallas has named DerikLattig as planning manager, responsible for overseeing 10 multimedia journalists for a new venture launching Sept. 1. A former CBS Newspath staffer, Lattig has worked at stations in Dallas and Houston. … The Trade Desk also named MichelleHulst as executive VP, global data and strategy and MattGoldberg as executive VP, global operations, both new posts.