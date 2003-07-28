Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ronald Thorpe, senior program officer, education, Wallace Foundation, New York, joins WNET(TV) New York, as director, Educational Resource Center.

At KGO-TV San Francisco: Eric L. Dauster, systems manager, TeleSuite Corp., Englewood, Ohio, joins as technical operations manager;

Jack Fraser, production technician, promoted to assistant director, engineering; Jack LiVolsi, executive producer, special projects and promotions, WBZ-TV/WSBK-TV Boston, joins as promotion manager; Lisa Weldon Phelan, lead artist, Video Design Group, Glendale, Calif., joins as art director.

Programming

At Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md.: Matt Kochan, director, retention and partnership marketing, AT&T Broadband, Denver, joins as VP, marketing strategy, affiliate sales & marketing; Lisa Delligatti, VP, sales strategy and distribution, Southern region, Comedy Central, Atlanta, joins as senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing; Kelly Picciotta, account director/team leader, affiliate sales and marketing, promoted to director, marketing, national accounts, affiliate sales and marketing.

Eric W. Strong, VP, eastern sales, Sony Pictures Entertainment, New York, joins NBC Enterprises, New York, as VP, Eastern syndication sales.

Michelle Vicary, director, scheduling, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, program scheduling and administration.

At NFL Network, New York: Arturo Márquez, vice president of affiliate sales, NBC Cable Networks, New York, joins in the same capacity; Tom Brady, senior account manager/ global coordinator, Publicis, New York, join as manager, program scheduling.

Deirdre A. Scott, managing director, licensing, NASCAR, Daytona Beach, Fla., joins Discovery Consumer Products, Silver Spring, Md., as VP, domestic licensing.

Jay Schmalholz, executive producer/creative director, Nickelodeon Games and Sports, New York, promoted to VP/creative director.

At A. Smith & Co., Los Angeles: Sean Atkins, CEO/president, Mediaconnex, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, development; Emmy Davis, line producer, MTV Networks, Los Angeles, joins as executive in charge, production.

Chris Cookson, chief technology officer, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., adds president, Warner Bros. Technical Operations Inc., to his duties.

Gail Peck Rauner, manager, affiliate ad sales, MTV Networks, New York, promoted to director.

Mark Boxer, Eastern and Central district manager, Artisan Entertainment, New York, joins IFC Films, New York, as director, national film sales.

Nadia Saah, director, licensing, consumer products division, Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md., named director, marketing and sales, 4Kids Entertainment, New York.

David M. Green, managing editor, KMGH-TV Denver, joins HDNet, Dallas, as executive producer, news and documentary programming.

Journalism

Don Lemon, correspondent, WNBC(TV) New York, named news anchor/late news reporter, WMAQ-TV Chicago.

Casey Clark, assistant news director, KYW-TV Philadelphia, joins WBAL-TV Baltimore, as executive producer.

Virginia Kerr, weekend anchor/general assignment reporter, KHQ-TV Spokane, Wash., joins KMOV(TV) St. Louis, as weekday reporter/weekend co-anchor.

Dave Erickson, executive producer, TV Guide Channel, Hollywood, Calif., named freelance news reporter, KUSI-TV San Diego.

Patrick Nolan, reporter, KTRK-TV Houston, joins WFTX(TV) Fort Myers, Fla., as main anchor.

Richelle Carey, morning news anchor, KVVU-TV Las Vegas, joins KMOV(TV) St. Louis, as co-anchor, morning news.

At WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla.: Lori Delgado, reporter, News 12 Bronx, New York, joins as bureau reporter; Harry Kim, producer, WHP-TV Harrisburg, Pa., and Julie Gowan, producer, WSJV(TV) South Bend, Ind., join as morning producer.

Russ Kenn, executive producer, Red Sox This Week, WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, named executive sports producer for the stations.

Chris Callahan, weekend sports anchor, KODE-TV Joplin, Mo., joins KCEN-TV Temple, Texas, as sports reporter/photographer.

Radio

Marilyn Santiago, program director, WLXX(AM) Chicago, joins Latino Broadcasting Co., Miami, as director, affiliate relations.

At WNYC-FM New York: Soterios Johnson, fill-in host, Morning Edition, named permanent host;

Marc Siegel, manager, corporate underwriting, named assistant director, local corporate underwriting.

Allison Keyes, City Hall and politics reporter, WNYC-FM New York, named national reporter, The Tavis Smiley Show, National Public Radio, New York.

Associations/Law Firms

Trisha Zarin, marketing and project manager, George Elkins Mortgage Banking Co., Los Angeles, named marketing manager, National Association of Television Program Executives, Santa Monica, Calif.