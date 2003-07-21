Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At WNBC(TV) New York: Giovanni Baquerizo, director, advertising and sponsorship sales, ESPN, New York, and Jennifer Newman, account manager, NBC National Sales, Boston, named manager, marketing and business development.

Cable TV

Charles Haugabrook, president/managing partner, Rainmaker Partners International, Orlando, Fla., joins Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., as VP, sales channel development.

Joiava Philpott, assistant general counsel, KMC Telecom Inc., Atlanta, appointed corporate VP, government affair and franchise relations, Charter Communications, St. Louis.

Jim Brown, manager, broadband development, MTV Networks, New York, joins Insight Communications, New York, as manager, programming and new media.

Programming

John Ford, president, news media, Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md., named executive VP, programming, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Chuck Saftler, senior VP, programming and acquisitions, FX, Los Angeles, adds GM, Fox Movie Channel, to his duties.

At TNT and TBS Superstation, Atlanta: Ken Schwab, senior VP, programming, acquisitions and new media, TNT, named senior VP, programming, TBS and TNT; Jennifer Dorian, VP, brand marketing, TNT, named senior VP, branding and business development, TBS and TNT; Laura Dames, VP, marketing operations, TNT, promoted to senior VP, marketing operations, TBS and TNT.

Kimberly Williams, senior VP/CFO, NBC West Coast, Los Angeles, joins NFL Network, New York, as senior VP, finance.

At Universal Television, Los Angeles: Laura Lancaster, director, drama programming, and Elisa Roth, director, creative affairs, David E. Kelley Productions, Los Angeles, appointed VP, drama programming.

At Starz Encore, Englewood, Colo.: Tom Ramsey, director, point of sale, named division VP, EchoStar account team; John Rein, director, affiliate marketing, Comcast/AT&T Broadband account team, named director, affiliate marketing, EchoStar account.

Robert Lifton, coordination producer, SportsCenter, ESPN, Los Angeles, named executive producer, Best Damn Sports Show Period, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles.

Tom Grams, VP, U.S. programming, TechTV, San Francisco, has left the company to form Grams & Associates, San Francisco.

Bob Baskerville, senior VP, production, Scripps Productions, Knoxville, Tenn., named head, Scripps Network's DIY—Do It Yourself Network.

Journalism

David Muir, anchor/general assignment reporter, WCVB-TV Boston, named anchor,World News Now

and World News This Morning, ABC News, New York.

At MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J.: Alison Stewart, anchor, World News Now, ABC News, New York, joins as political commentator; Sumi Das, host/producer, TechTV, San Francisco, joins as correspondent.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Colleen Quinn, senior VP, corporate relations, Insight Communications, New York, named executive VP, New York office, National Strategies Inc.

Anne White, marketing manager, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Teaneck, N.J., rejoins New York Festivals, as director, marketing.