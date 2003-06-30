Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Llanor Alleyne, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: palleyne@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Matthew T. Uhl, general sales manager, WHP-TV and WLYH-TV Harrisburg, Pa., promoted to VP/GM.

Craig Harrison, broadcasting technical consultant, Gensler Worldwide, joins CBS Broadcasting, Los Angeles, as director, technical systems integrations, West Coast.

At WHNS(TV) Greenville, S.C.: Ron Kelly, general sales manager, WSAV-TV Savannah, Ga., joins as local sales manager; Brandon Rowell, account executive, WFXI(TV)/ WYDO(TV) Greenville, joins in the same capacity; Dennis Merritt, local/regional sales representative, WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C., joins as account executive; Nakia Hopkins, account executive, Charter Media, Greenville, joins in the same capacity; Patti Mashburn, account executive, WLOS(TV) Greenville, S.C., joins in the same capacity; Rhonda Ensley, national sales coordinator/local sales assistant, named account executive.

Programming

Bob Higgins, senior VP/executive producer, Classic Media Inc., New York, joins Cartoon Network, Atlanta, as senior VP, programming and development.

At WB 100+ Station Group, Burbank, Calif.: Cris Chavarria, director, on-air promotion, promoted to VP; Maureen Milmore, director, production, to VP.

Didi O'Hearn, director, programming, The Biography Channel, New York, named VP/executive producer, Biography, A&E Network, New York.

Rob Simmelkjaer, director, programming and acquisitions, ESPN, New York, promoted to VP/assistant to president.

Andrew Regal, executive producer, The Jerry Nachman Show, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named VP, original production, College Sports Television, New York.

Maria Mason, head, marketing, Princess Cruises, Santa Clarita, Calif., joins America's Collectibles Network, Knoxville, Tenn., as VP, marketing.

Journalism

At KTVT(TV) Dallas: Thomas Doerr, news director, KENS-TV San Antonio, joins in the same capacity; Douglas Houston, operations manager, KCNC-TV Denver, joins as director, engineering, KTVT(TV)/KTXA(TV) Dallas.

Jodi Fleisig, executive producer, CNN, Atlanta, promoted to senior executive producer.

Michael Rosen, senior producer, special events, ABC, New York, joins CNN, New York, as senior broadcast producer.

Hilary Rosen, outgoing chairman/CEO, Recording Industry Association of America, New York, named commentator, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J.

Mark Sandalow, Washington bureau chief, San Francisco Chronicle, joins KPIX-TV San Francisco, as Washington correspondent, Eyewitness Early Morning News.

Rich Eisen, anchor/reporter, SportsCenter, ESPN, Los Angeles, joins NFL Network, Los Angeles, as lead anchor.

Nicole Smith, reporter, WAGA(TV) Atlanta, joins WBBH-TV Fort Myers, Fla., as anchor/reporter.

Associations/Law Firms

Rosalind Allen, former deputy chief, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, FCC, Washington, joins Holland & Knight, Washington, as partner, telecommunications group.

Randi Cone, VP, corporate communications, AOL, New York, joins The American Museum of The Moving Image, New York, as deputy director, external affairs.