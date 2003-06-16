Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Cheryl Scully, director, treasury and investor relations, Paxson Communications, West Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to VP and treasurer.

Stan Whitman, president, MDM Broadcasting, Billings, Mont., named president emeritus.

Cable TV

At Charter Communications, St. Louis: Forrest Murphy, senior director, information technology, promoted to VP; Sean O'Donnell, director, information technology, promoted to VP.

Rebecca Greenburg, account executive, HRP, New York, joins Comcast's Boston Interconnect, as national sales manager.

Programming

Sheldon Rabinowitz, senior VP/CFO, TVN Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., joins ABC Entertainment Television, Los Angeles, as senior VP, finance.

Kiera G. Hynninen, senior VP, strategic marketing, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, joins National Geographic Channel, Washington, as senior VP, marketing.

Adam Shaw, senior VP, business operations and finance, FX Networks, Los Angeles, named senior VP, distribution, NFL Network, Los Angeles.

Troy Craig Poon, senior director, business development and marketing, feature film division, MTV Films, Santa Monica, Calif., promoted to VP.

At Turner Network Sales, Atlanta: Lisa Richardson, VP, entertainment networks marketing, named VP, partnership and marketing; Heather Baldino, VP, news networks marketing, named VP, networks marketing and operations; Jennifer Iras, director, national accounts and marketing, named regional VP, Central region; Shannon Ponsell, director, sales operations, named VP, operations.

Rob Evanko, VP, sales and marketing, Fox Cable Southwest, Dallas, promoted to VP, sales operations, Los Angeles.

Tom Furr, president, Furr Communications Inc., Los Angeles, named VP, on-air promotions, Playboy TV Networks, Los Angeles.

Nicole Raffanello, manager, original series development, MTV, Los Angeles, joins Dick Clark Productions, Los Angeles, as director, development, alternative series.

Lauren Monks, manager, affiliate sales, national accounts, Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to director, national account marketing.

Tim Crescenti, VP, international formats, Sony Pictures Television International, London, Joins Fox World, Los Angeles, as executive/producer.

Heather Horn, district manager, national division, Starz Encore Group, Hoboken, N.J., joins NBC Cable Networks, Fort Lee, N.J., as manager, affiliate sales.

Journalism

Jackie Judd, correspondent, ABC News, Washington, named senior visiting fellow, Kaiser Family Foundation, Washington.

Hal Gessner, executive editor, 48 Hours Investigates, CBS News, New York, named executive producer, CBS News Productions/Eye Too Productions, New York.

Larry Mendte, evening news anchor, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia, will join KYW-TV Philadelphia, in the same capacity in September.

Andy Avalos, former weather anchor, WMAQ-TV Chicago, rejoins the station in the same capacity.

Dick Crippen, executive director, community development, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Tampa, Fla., adds host, Extra on Senior Living, Bay News 9, Pinellas Park, Fla.