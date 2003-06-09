Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Todd Wiseman, local sales manager, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., joins WSVN(TV) Miami as national sales manager.

Lori Hayes, nation and local sales manager, WISN-TV Milwaukee, joins Gray Television, Madison, Wis., as regional national sales manager, Gray's Wisconsin/Illinois region.

Cable TV

Dan Murphy, VP, technical operations, Comcast Cable, Chicago, joins Charter Communications, Great Lakes Division, Madison, Wis., as VP, engineering.

At Time Warner Cable: John Trierweiler, VP, marketing and sales, Los Angeles division, named VP, marketing and product management; Christine Rosati Yoos, manager, marketing and product development, Columbus, Ohio, promoted to director, marketing and creative services for advertising sales.

At Adelphia Communications, Woodland Hills, Calif.: Pennie Contos, Dan Deutsch, Nigel Ives, all area managers, promoted to district managers; Gerry Anstine, VP, engineering, AT&T Broadband, Miramar, Fla., joins as regional VP, engineering and construction; Thomas E. Carlock, attorney/VP, franchise and governmen affairs, AT&T Broadband, Englewood, Colo., joins as regional VP, law and public policy.

Programming

Rosa Gatti, senior VP, communications, ESPN, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP, corporate communications and outreach.

Sarah Weidman, VP, series development, MTV Networks, Los Angeles, joins Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., as VP, development.

Nat Fuchs, manager, human resources, Disney Publishing Worldwide, New York, joins Universal Television Networks, Los Angeles, as VP, human resources.

Joel Feld, president/executive producer, Clear Channel Entertainment Television, New York, joins CSTV: College Sports Television, New York, as executive vice president, production.

Peter van Roden, executive producer/project manager, Sesame Workshop's Sesame Street 4D Movie Attraction, Universal Studios, Japan, named VP, themed entertainment, Sesame Workshop, New York.

At Discovery Networks, New York: Rob McGovern, regional director/national sales manager, Discovery iMedia, New York, promoted to VP/national sales manager, Discovery Networks; Dan Hahn, account executive, advertising sales, promoted to VP/national sales manager, advertising sales.

Patricia Kollappallil, director, corporate communications, Lifetime Television, New York, named VP, communications, Animal Planet, Silver Spring, Md.

Jennifer Lewi, VP/management supervisor, Saatch & Saatchi, New York, joins BBC America, Bethesda, Md., as VP, marketing.

John Pezzini, director, Western division, AMC Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

At the Hallmark Channel: Michelle Treiber, director, pricing and planning, Los Angeles, promoted to VP; Therese Corcoran, director, advertising sales and alliance marketing, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, advertising sales marketing; Michelle Castle, director, Detroit advertising sales, promoted to VP; Lorri Esposito, traffic director, promoted to VP; Lorianne Sabatino, director, direct response, promoted to VP, direct response and paid programming.

Robin Feller, division VP, AT &T Broadband sales account team, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., appointed division VP, Adelphia Communications account team.

Stephen K. Friedman, VP, strategic partnerships and public affairs, MTV Networks, New York, appointed GM, CTN: College Television Network.

Adam Schoenberg, CEO/president, AJS Management, New York, joins Urban Latino TV, New York, as director, marketing and promotions.

At the Weather Channel, Atlanta: Sandy Hienz, account manager, Central region, Los Angeles, named director, affiliate sales, Eastern division, Atlanta; Susan Shragg, regional manager, Southwest region, named director, affiliate sales, Western division; Brent Brackin, regional coordinator, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, joins as manager, affiliate sales; Susan Riordan, manager, North Central region, promoted to manager, Southeast region/Caribbean; Ginger Shorrock, account manager, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, joins as manager, affiliate sales, North Central region; Jennifer Chang, account executive, affiliate sales, promoted to regional manager, Northwest region.

At G4, Los Angeles: Mindy Brown, senior managing director, client services, Adlink, Los Angeles, joins as director, ad sales; Eric Nathanson, senior manager, promoted to director, ad sales.

Chris Zarpas, producer, New Dominion Pictures, Suffolk, Va., joins Evolution Management, Los Angeles, as manager/producer.

Journalism

At Bay News 9, Pinella Park, Fla.: Mike Gautreau, executive producer, KTVT-TV Dallas, joins as news director; Tammy Robiconti, freelance anchor/reporter, Bay News 9, joins as reporter; Shawn Sherlock, reporter, WCTV(TV) Tallahassee, Fla., joins as videojournalist; Chris Hawes, reporter, WXIX-TV Cincinnati, joins in the same capacity; Paola Stefan, former videojournalist, New York 1, joins Bay News 9 Enspanol, in the same capacity.

Matt Ellis, overnight senior producer, Good Morning America, ABC News, New York, joins WBZ-TV Boston, as assistant news director.

At Fox Sports Net: Jim Watson, announcer/reporter, Fox Sports Net West and Fox Sports Net West 2, Los Angeles, named anchor/reporter, Northwest Sports Report, Seattle; Mickey York, reporter, Detroit Sports Report, named weekday anchor; Bob Fiscella, sports anchor, CNN, Atlanta, joins as anchor, Arizona Sports Report.

Ed Berliner, lead anchor/beat reporter, Fox Sports Rocky Mountain, Denver, joins CN8, The Comcast Network, Boston, as host, Sports Pulse.

Radio

Steve Sullivan, senior account executive, KNX(AM) Los Angeles, promoted to national sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Shari Levanthal, former senior VP, marketing, i3 Mobile Inc., Stamford, Conn., launches Marketing Dept. Inc., New York.

Beth Trapani, morning anchor, KYW(AM) Philadelphia, joins Bellevue Communications Group, Philadelphia, as account executive.

Broadband

Mark Stalica, VP, sales, North and South America, Terayon Communications Systems, Atlanta, joins Lemur Networks, Atlanta, as VP, worldwide sales.

Internet

John DeVitis, group manager, MSN Home & Autos product development, Redmond, Wash., named director, technology, MSNBC.com.

David L. Beazer, former coordinating editor, electronic communications, Texaco Inc., White Plains, N.Y., joins IBM.com, New York as news editor.

Associations/Law Firms

Lonna Thompson, associate VP, strategic initiatives and corporate counsel, the Association of Public Television Stations, Washington, promoted to VP/general counsel.

Barry D. Umansky, attorney, Thompson Hine LLP, Washington, named to the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Chair, telecommunications, Ball State University, Muncie, Ind.

Obituary

Bruce J. Richardson, former news anchor and news director at WTVO(TV) Rockford, Ill. died on May 20 in Rockford. He was 76.

Richardson joined WTVO in 1956, three years after the station went on the air. He retired, after 35 years there, in 1996.