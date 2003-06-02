Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At KPIX-TV/KBHK-TV San Francisco: Rosemary Roach, director, community relations, promoted to director, public affairs; Jack Schwartz, business development manager, named director, development; Samantha Schwartz, producer/writer, KTVU-TV Oakland, Calif., joins in the same capacity; Jerry S. Wageley II, senior producer, promoted to manager.

AT KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore.: Greg Flock, sales manager, National Cable Communications, Los Angeles, joins as local sales manager; Matthew Hyatt, creative services director, KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, joins KPDX(TV)/KPTV(TV) in the same capacity.

Holly Rose, general sales manager, KARK-TV Little Rock, Ark., named sales manager, KASN-TV Pine Bluff, Ark.

Cable TV

At Comcast Media Center, Denver: David Higgins, project development, The System Group, Hoboken, N.J., joins as VP, engineering and transmission operations; Leslie Colacello-Russell, senior director, sales, marketing and product development, promoted to VP, sales and marketing; John Rees, senior manager, broadcast engineering and design, promoted to director, network origination; Suse Tomenchok, product development consultant, promoted to director, strategic customer solutions.

Programming

Steve Gigliotti, senior VP, advertising sales, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to executive VP, advertising sales and emerging media.

At Court TV, New York: Andy Vederame, VP, creative services, promoted to senior VP. 21. Craig Plestis, VP, on-air promotions, The NBC Agency, Burbank, Calif., named VP, alternative programs, NBC Entertainment, Burbank.

Laura Reimers, director, communication, Discovery Health Channel, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to VP.

Guillermo Sierra, VP, LAPTV, Atlanta, joins Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, Miami, as VP, programming and production.

Joyce Richman, VP, programming, Home & Garden Television, Knoxville, Tenn., named VP, television, America's Collectibles Network, Knoxville.

Stephanie Aaronson, director, corporate communications, Hallmark Channel, New York, joins PBS, Alexandria, Va., as senior director, media relations and program promotion.

Ken Botelho, president/ founder, Century Productions, Warwick, R.I., named GM, CN8, The Comcast Network, New England division, Boston.

At NBC Cable Networks, Fort Lee, N.J.: Laureen Lane, account executive, and Carla Carey, national manager, local ad sales, BET Network, New York, were named regional affiliate advertising sales manager.

AT E! Networks, Los Angeles: John Wood, manager, promoted to director, TV talent; Eliza Cost, manager, promoted to director, film talent; Jennifer Lupiloff, talent executive, promoted to manager, talent.

Evan Sayet, former producer, The '70s: When Decades Attack, TLC, Silver Springs, Md., named senior producer, Unscrewed With Martin Sargent, TechTV, San Francisco.

Journalism

Jim Miller, consultant, Good Morning America, ABC News, New York, named senior executive producer, American Evening, CNN, New York.

At NBC News, New York; Mark Lukasiewicz, producer, named, executive producer, specials and special projects; Philip Alongi, senior producer, news specials, named executive director, specials planning; Elizabeth Wilner, deputy political director, ABC News, Washington, joins as political director, Washington.

John Stossel, correspondent, 20/20, ABC News, New York, promoted to co-anchor.

Alina Cho, substitute anchor, World News Now

and World News This Morning, ABC News, named correspondent, ABC News Live.

Liz Cho, correspondent, World News Tonight, and co-anchor, World News Now,

ABC News, New York named weeknight co-anchor, WABC-TV New York.

Ross McLaughlin, correspondent, Celebrity Justice, Los Angeles, named investigative reporter, WJLA-TV Washington.

Angie Tracy-Sheets, producer, 10 p.m. newscast, KOVR(TV) Stockton, Calif., joins KPIX-TV San Francisco as writer.

Karen Duffy, entertainment correspondent, HBO, New York, adds host, Hollywood at Large, Court TV, New York.

Tasha Jamerson, weekday morning live reporter, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., joins WLKY-TV Louisville, Ky., as weekday morning co-anchor/ reporter.

Dave Kartunen, reporter, WSAV-TV Savannah, Ga., joins WSVN(TV) Miami in the same capacity.

Samantha Ryan, sports anchor/reporter, WABC-TV New York, joins ESPN and ABC Sports, New York, as sideline reporter.

Radio

Deborah Peruzzelli, business manager, Big City Radio, Chicago, named regional business manager, Beasley Broadcast Group's five-station Miami cluster.

Curtis Raymond

, sales manager, WBCN(FM) Boston, joins WQAM(AM) Miami, as sports sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Tom Sassos, chairman, MediaEdge:CIA US, New York, appointed chairman, Cable Audit Associates, Denver.

Joe Dondanville, VP, strategic development, Publishing Group of America, Chicago, joins Intersport, Chicago, as VP, sales and marketing.

Steve Kazanjian, executive creative director/partner, The Content Project, Santa Monica, Calif., joins Mocean, Venice, Calif., as creative director, broadcast.

At Beehive, New York: Darren Mark, executive producer/head of production, Opticnerve Productions, New York, joins as director, business development; Jessica Gleason, head of production, promoted executive producer.

Technology

Joseph Pistacchio, director, sales, Americas and Asia Pacific, Harris Automation Solutions, Palo Alto, Calif., joins OmniBus Systems Inc., Stamford, Conn., as regional sales manager, western U.S.

Associations/Law Firms

Dawn Hill, senior director, corporate marketing, American Urban Radio Networks, New York, elected VP, American Women in Radio & Television Board of Directors, New York Chapter.

Obituary

Andre Bernard, former WNYC-FM New York radio host, died at his Manhattan home of a heart attack on May 22. He was 78.

Bernard, a former theater and television actor, joined WNYC-FM in 1965. He was a newscaster, interviewer and classical-music announcer and was best-known as the host of the station's Around New York

and Afternoon Music. He retired from WNYC-TV in 1990.

Born in Georgia and reared in South Carolina, Bernard graduated from the University of South Carolina at 19 with a major in chemistry and math, a minor in theater.

He moved to New York shortly thereafter, where he worked in theater throughout the 1950s and had a stint as a teacher at New York University where he taught ideokinesis, a technique in body coordination.

Correction: Donations in the memory of C. Robert Ogren Jr.

can be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Rhode Island, 209 Cottage St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.