Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At Young Broadcasting, New York: Robert Peterson, president/GM, WTEN(TV) Albany, N.Y., adds VP, business development, to his duties; Peter Grazioli, chief information officer, promoted to VP, information technology; Mark Antonitis, president/GM, KELO-TV Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mike Sechrist, president/GM, WKRN-TV Nashville, Tenn., add regional VP to their duties.

Steve Dant, VP/GM, KWBP(TV) Portland, Ore., joins KXRM-TV/KXTU-TV Colorado Springs, Colo., in the same capacity.

Pamela Terán, director, finance and administration, KXAS-TV Dallas, named controller, KTVT(TV)/KTXA(TV) Dallas.

Luis Ortiz, program coordinator, Latino Public Broadcasting, Los Angeles, promoted to program manager.

Cable TV

At Charter Communications: Bruce Crooks, senior VP, operations, B.C. Harris Publishing, Norfolk, Va., joins as VP, customer care, Great Lakes division, Madison, Wis.; Jim Heneghan, VP, Charter Media, St. Louis, promoted to senior VP.

Programming

George Greenberg, executive producer, Best Damn Sports Period, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, promoted to executive vice president, programming and production, Fox Sports Net.

Angie Simmons, VP, network operations, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, named senior VP.

Sue Rasmussen, director, marketing, Comedy Central, New York, promoted to VP, direct marketing advertising sales.

Brooke Bowman, manager, series development and programming, VH1, Los Angeles, named director, development, Buena Vista Production, Burbank, Calif.

Mike Mason, consultant, Los Angeles, joins America's Collectibles Network, Knoxville, Tenn., as VP, business development.

Barbara Bellini, director, co-production and sales, Channel 4 International, London, joins Explore International, Washington, as executive director.

Journalism

Alexandra Steele, meteorologist, Good Morning Washington, WJLA-TV Washington, named travel weather analyst, The Weather Channel, Atlanta.

Kyung Lah, general assignment reporter, WBBM-TV Chicago, joins KNBC(TV) Los Angeles in the same capacity.

Radio

Alissa Pollack, national affiliate relations director, Premiere Radio Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, affiliate relations.

Eric Stanger, assistant program director, KABC(AM) Los Angeles, named group executive producer/content supervisor, Clear Channel Communications' Atlanta cluster.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Tony Beswick, VP/GM, Audio Plus Video, Northvale, N.J., named VP/managing director, media management services, Ascent Media Management Services, Santa Monica, Calif.

Internet

Charles Tillinghast, senior director, sales and business development, MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., named VP.

Associations/Law Firms

Beth Goldstein, Northeast regional executive, The Risk Management Association, Philadelphia, named director, membership services, The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa.