Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mark Sandstrom, local sales manager, WPWR-TV Gary, Ind., joins WBBM-TV Chicago as account executive.

Chad Boylan, account manager, WFLX(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla., joins WBZL(TV) Miami, as account executive.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Barbara Hagen, VP/GM, Southwest Florida systems, promoted to VP, business operations; Larry Schweber, senior director, marketing, West, Southwest and Central Florida systems, promoted to GM, Naples/Fort Myers systems; John Delviscio, VP/GM, Northern New Jersey systems, named area VP.

At Cox Communications Cleveland: Christy Frederick, principal, StrongForce Group, Chicago, joins as director, public relations

and government affairs; Frank Chonko, inside sales representative, promoted to commercial sales representative.

Colleen Abdoulah, president/COO, WideOpenWest, Englewood, Colo., appointed, president/CEO.

Programming

Howard Katz, president, ABC Sports, New York, named chief operating officer, NFL Films, Mt. Laurel, N.J.

Mike Wald, VP, Worldwide Pay Television, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Nathan Fong, divisional VP, Twentieth Century Fox International, Los Angeles, named senior VP/division chief financial officer, Discovery Networks International, Silver Springs, Md.

Shirley Powell, senior VP, network communications, Turner Entertainment Networks, Atlanta, named senior VP, corporate communications, Turner Broadcasting System, Atlanta.

Claire Cowart, chief operating officer, Lumapath Inc., Maynard, Mass., joins Court TV, New York, as senior VP, business development and strategy.

Bernard Bell, VP, affiliate sales, Tribune Media Services, Chicago, named senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, for a yet to be named Comcast Cable/Radio One cable network.

Eric W. Becker, director, corporate communications, Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo., promoted to executive director.

At Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif.: Greg Harrigan, director, advertising sales, promoted to VP, advertising sales; Wade Sherman, VP, business development, promoted to senior VP, programming; Amy Hendrickson, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, promoted to senior VP.

At Lifetime: Sonja Visser, regional account manager, Southeast territory, New York, promoted to regional director, distribution and field marketing; Lillian Martin, regional marketing director, affiliate sales and marketing, Scripps Networks, Los Angeles, joins as regional marketing director, affiliate sales and marketing, Los Angeles.

Christina Jackson, designer, worldwide video design, Hallmark Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to senior designer.

Scott Packard, account executive, CBS Sports, New York, joins Discovery Digital Networks, New York in the same capacity.

Media

Ian Aaron, president/CEO, TVN Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins Gemstar-TV Guide International, Los Angeles, as president, TV Guide Television Group.

Journalism

Jennifer Donelan, reporter/fill-in anchor, WDIV-TV Detroit, named correspondent, CBS Newspath, Chicago.

Barry Nolan, senior correspondent, Extra, New York, joins CN8, Boston, as host CN8 Nitebeat.

Jason Maderer, sports director, WNEG-TV Toccoa, Georgia, joins Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., in the same capacity.

Radio

Mike Rose, senior account executive, traffic, Clear Channel, Los Angeles, named VP/sales manager, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Los Angeles.

Paul Memoli, director, affiliate sales, Excelsior Radio Networks, New York, joins AP Radio, New York, as regional sales executive.

Geoff Metcalf, talk-show host, KSFO(AM) San Francisco, joins Talk America Radio Network, Newark, N.J., as host, Geoff Metcalf Live.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Brian Gordon, VP, Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, New York, named VP/GM.

Jim Dwyer, controller, Arbitron, New York, promoted to VP, accounting services and treasury.

Internet

At Lifetime Online, New York: Lisa Black, director, business marketing and development, Lifetime Online, promoted to VP; Kris Soumas, director, content development, new media, promoted to VP.

Associations/Law Firms

Charles Marshall, legislative assistant to U.S. Senate Whip Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joins Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, Raleigh, N.C., as attorney.

RicH Cronin, president/CEO, Game Show Network, Los Angeles, named to the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing board of directors.

Technology

Ed Drabik, manager, sales and marketing, Financial Advantage Inc., Rockville, Md., joins Communications Engineering Inc., Newington, Va., as director, marketing and sales.

Obituary

Steve Young, CNNfn anchor and CNN correspondent, died on April 27 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 61.

Young, whose speciality was technology, joined CNN in 1987. He was the founding anchor of CNNfn's Digital Jam, which focused on advances in the technology sector and a frequent contributor to the news net's Moneyline. He was also an adjunct faculty member at Columbia University's school of journalism.

Before joining CNN, Young spent 20 years with CBS News where he also covered technology.

Norvin Duncan, a veteran newsman and broadcaster whose 62-year career included 42 years at WFBC-TV (now WYFF-TV) Greenville, S.C., died of cancer April 25 in Greenville. He was 85.

Duncan was WFBC-TV's first anchor when it went on the air in 1954 and was an announcer, program director and editorial chairman at the station.

He joined WGGS-TV Greenville in 1983 as assistant to the president, remaining there until his death.

He was also a past president of the Radio & Television News Directors Association of the Carolinas.